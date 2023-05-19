HE DID IT: Relative of Man Identified as Zodiac Killer Says '100 Percent' Believes He Committed Murders
A close relative of the man recently identified as the infamous Zodiac Killer exclusively told RadarOnline.com that she “100 percent” believes he committed the murders.
In a striking development to come just days after Air Force veteran Gary F. Poste was identified as the Zodiac Killer by a former FBI agent, the alleged killer’s family spoke out to claim that Poste was “entirely capable” of committing the cryptic crimes.
Poste’s family also revealed that Poste was a “twisted,” “sadistic,” and “very secretive” person before his death in 2018 at the age of 80.
Poste’s former daughter-in-law, who asked only to be identified as Michelle, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that she “absolutely 100 percent believes Gary was the Zodiac Killer!”
“He was entirely capable of those murders! There was something deeply wrong with him,” she told this outlet. “He was twisted, sadistic and very, very secretive. He didn’t like to go out anywhere! He went to work and that was it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Poste was identified as the Zodiac Killer on Wednesday in a report published by former FBI agent and Case Breakers founder Thomas Colbert.
Colbert’s findings came more than 50 years after the elusive Zodiac Killer haunted the San Francisco Bay area and shot, stabbed, or choked as many as ten people between 1962 and 1970.
Poste, who worked as a union painter in the San Francisco area for 40 years, reportedly admitted his secret to a number of people before his death in 2018.
“Poste confessed to six people that he was indeed the Zodiac Killer,” Colbert revealed this week. “That includes three people in court affidavits.”
The madman taunted police and the public by sending a series of letters and encoded messages to newspapers during his eight-year reign of terror.
Although he was never caught before his death, Poste allegedly murdered at least five known victims in the San Francisco Bay area under the guise of the Zodiac Killer – as well as an additional 32 other victims before his death.
Colbert also revealed that Poste gave away an “evidentiary goldmine” just a few years before his 2018 death and hopes that the evidence can help to officially confirm the late suspect as the Zodiac Killer.
“Old associates of the housepainter/alleged serial killer claim that, a few years prior to Poste's 2018 death at 80, he had quietly given away his weapons, pistol parts, gunpowder, bullets and shell casings – more than a thousand, involving 25 different calibers – to his favorite locals,” Colbert said this week.
“And most of these peculiar 'gifts' have remained in basements and closets, untouched, ever since.”