Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Deaths
Exclusive Details

L.A. Model Demands to Be Let Out From Lease As Fears Grow of a Serial Killer in Her Neighborhood

la model demands to be let out from lease after women found dead neighborhood pp
Source: MEGA

An L.A.-based model said she was frightened for her safety after the deaths of two local models.

By:

Sep. 27 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A 26-year-old model based in Los Angeles demanded to be let out of her lease due to fears for her own safety after two women in the industry were found dead in her neighborhood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fellow model Brittany Mason, 26, revealed she wanted to move out promptly, but initially got some pushback from her landlord after the deaths of Maleesa Mooney, 31, and Nichole "Nikki" Coats, 32, were reported within 48 hours of each other.

Mason said she has since been let out of her lease.

Article continues below advertisement
la model demands to be let out from lease after women found dead neighborhood
Source: jordinpauline/instagram;gofundme

Mooney (left), Coats (right)

The L.A. model said she was disturbed by the September 12 discovery of Mooney's body in her apartment complex two days after police found Coats in her apartment less than a mile away on September 10, only blocks apart.

Like Mason, Mooney lived at Skye at Bunker Hill luxury apartments on Figueroa Street.

Mason said she has felt uneasy at her home ever since the murder of Mooney, noting she has seen people sleeping in stairwells as well as strangers coming and going.

Article continues below advertisement
la model demands to be let out from lease after women found dead neighborhood
Source: jordinpauline/instagram

Mooney can be seen in a photo shared via her sister's Instagram account.

"Initially, the unit across from me, people were subleasing it so I was seeing different people coming in and out every day and the other thing was, at one point, people were having big parties and there were tons of men coming through here," she told KTLA.

Police have determined Mooney's death was a homicide but they have yet to officially call Coats' death a murder.

The final contact from Coats was on September 8, when the model told friends she was going on a date.

MORE ON:
Deaths
Article continues below advertisement
la model demands to be let out from lease after women found dead neighborhood
Source: jordinpauline/instagram

Mooney was found dead two days after Coats in her South Figueroa Street apartment.

When she went MIA that weekend, her father and aunt decided to visit her apartment complex, Eighth & Grand, on Sept. 10.

Her aunt May Stevens detailed the discovery, revealing she "couldn't recognize" her niece. "I believe it was murder, I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That’s not somebody who just laid in their bed and died."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

As we previously reported, police have yet to confirm if there is a link between the two deaths. After the back-to-back tragedies, Los Angeles-based influencers started warning other models to be wary of meeting up with strangers or going to do photo shoots alone without sharing their location, sources told RadarOnline.com.

A flyer also surfaced on social media, telling women to "stay safe" by keeping wary of their surroundings. Women were also advised not to give out their exact location when going on dates or meeting up with potential matches on apps.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.