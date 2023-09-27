L.A. Model Demands to Be Let Out From Lease As Fears Grow of a Serial Killer in Her Neighborhood

A 26-year-old model based in Los Angeles demanded to be let out of her lease due to fears for her own safety after two women in the industry were found dead in her neighborhood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fellow model Brittany Mason, 26, revealed she wanted to move out promptly, but initially got some pushback from her landlord after the deaths of Maleesa Mooney, 31, and Nichole "Nikki" Coats, 32, were reported within 48 hours of each other.

Mason said she has since been let out of her lease.