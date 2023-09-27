L.A. Model Demands to Be Let Out From Lease As Fears Grow of a Serial Killer in Her Neighborhood
A 26-year-old model based in Los Angeles demanded to be let out of her lease due to fears for her own safety after two women in the industry were found dead in her neighborhood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fellow model Brittany Mason, 26, revealed she wanted to move out promptly, but initially got some pushback from her landlord after the deaths of Maleesa Mooney, 31, and Nichole "Nikki" Coats, 32, were reported within 48 hours of each other.
Mason said she has since been let out of her lease.
The L.A. model said she was disturbed by the September 12 discovery of Mooney's body in her apartment complex two days after police found Coats in her apartment less than a mile away on September 10, only blocks apart.
Like Mason, Mooney lived at Skye at Bunker Hill luxury apartments on Figueroa Street.
Mason said she has felt uneasy at her home ever since the murder of Mooney, noting she has seen people sleeping in stairwells as well as strangers coming and going.
"Initially, the unit across from me, people were subleasing it so I was seeing different people coming in and out every day and the other thing was, at one point, people were having big parties and there were tons of men coming through here," she told KTLA.
Police have determined Mooney's death was a homicide but they have yet to officially call Coats' death a murder.
The final contact from Coats was on September 8, when the model told friends she was going on a date.
When she went MIA that weekend, her father and aunt decided to visit her apartment complex, Eighth & Grand, on Sept. 10.
Her aunt May Stevens detailed the discovery, revealing she "couldn't recognize" her niece. "I believe it was murder, I really do. One of her legs was up in the air in a kicking position. That’s not somebody who just laid in their bed and died."
As we previously reported, police have yet to confirm if there is a link between the two deaths. After the back-to-back tragedies, Los Angeles-based influencers started warning other models to be wary of meeting up with strangers or going to do photo shoots alone without sharing their location, sources told RadarOnline.com.
A flyer also surfaced on social media, telling women to "stay safe" by keeping wary of their surroundings. Women were also advised not to give out their exact location when going on dates or meeting up with potential matches on apps.