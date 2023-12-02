Home > Misc Celebrating Excellence: Danielle Vasinova and Maria Bakalova Shine at Glamour Bulgaria's Women of the Year Awards By: Radar Staff Dec. 2 2023, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Glamour magazine's annual Women of the Year Awards have become synonymous with celebrating extraordinary and inspirational women across various fields. This prestigious event recognizes women for their outstanding contributions in entertainment, business, sports, music, science, medicine, education, and politics. Among the distinguished recipients are globally acclaimed figures such as Brooke Shields, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Halle Bailey, Danielle Vasinova and Maria Bakalova.

Last year, Danielle Vasinova, actress of Native American and Eastern European descent, graced the Women of the Year Awards as a recipient. Vasinova's journey in the entertainment industry is as vibrant and diverse as her heritage. One of the last projects that stroke the audiences is her role in the film Darkness of Man, opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme. Danielle's talent has not gone unnoticed, and her presence at this year's Women of the Year Awards by Glamour Bulgaria as an honoree reflects her ongoing impact on the entertainment industry. Vasinova’s recognition worldwide lead her to be featured on the cover of Vogue Mexico in the months of December 2023 and January 2024.

Joining Danielle in the spotlight this year is Maria Bakalova, a Bulgarian actress whose star has been rapidly rising on the international stage. It was her breakthrough role as Tutar Sagdiyev in the 2020 mockumentary Borat Subsequent Moviefilm that catapulted Maria Bakalova to global acclaim. Her exceptional performance not only earned her a Critics' Choice Award but also secured her a historic Academy Award nomination, marking a significant milestone for Bulgarian actresses. Bakalova's talent continued to shine in projects like the comedy The Bubble, the slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies and the coming-of-age drama Fairyland.

The Women of the Year Awards by Glamour Bulgaria not only recognize the accomplishments of these two remarkable actresses but also celebrate the diversity and excellence they bring to the world of entertainment. Danielle Vasinova and Maria Bakalova are leaving an indelible mark on the global stage. As their names join the illustrious list of Women of the Year honorees, the impact of their contributions continues to reverberate, inspiring future generations of women in the industry.