Tiffany Haddish's Friends Worry About Her Well-Being After Second DUI Arrest in Just Two Years

Last week, Haddish was arrested for her second DUI in two years, raising concerns among her fans and industry insiders about her future.

Friends close to comedian-turned-actress Tiffany Haddish have shared their concern about her well-being after her recent arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on Friday after police found her seemingly asleep at the wheel.

Shockingly, Haddish didn't waste any time getting back on stage, as she performed at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California , the very next day, making light of the incident.

The incident occurred on November 24, when Haddish was found slumped over the wheel of her car on Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills . She was taken away in handcuffs by the Beverly Hills Police and later released.

“As soon as I heard it, I said ‘god----, I’m glad she’s okay,'” a close friend of Haddish told The Post.

“But it seems weird to me. You would think that someone would have a driver in that situation," they continued. "This is tough because there’s nothing anybody’s gonna say to take away that this is her second offense."

“The way people look at drinking and driving. Hopefully there’s a lesson to be learned. If people want to be critical, I say f– that — you don’t know what a person is going through. You don’t know what’s troubling a person.”