Prosecutors Demand Tiffany Haddish Not Be Allowed to Drink, Submit to Weekly Drug Tests After 2nd DUI

As RadarOnline.com reported, Haddish was arrested in Beverly Hills last Friday after leaving a show at the Laugh Factory.

Haddish was arrested after Beverly Hills police were contacted around 5:45 AM to report a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was said to be slumped over the steering wheel and the car's engine was running.

The circumstances of Haddish's California DUI arrest closely mirrored the 2022 Georgia incident, in which Peachtree City police were contacted about a driver who had fallen asleep behind the wheel.