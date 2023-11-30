Your tip
Prosecutors Demand Tiffany Haddish Not Be Allowed to Drink, Submit to Weekly Drug Tests After 2nd DUI

"At this time, there are no cancelations," the representative told RadarOnline.com on Monday.

Nov. 30 2023, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Georgia prosecutors want to prohibit comedian Tiffany Haddish from consuming alcohol after her second DUI arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This week, prosecutors asked a judge to modify the terms of Haddish's bond. They asked that a provision be added that bars the comedian from drinking or using drugs. The move comes days after Haddish was arrested for a second DUI. The Georgia case centers around Haddish's January 2022 arrest for DUI.

Georgia prosecutors want to modify Haddish's bond conditions to restrict drug and alcohol use.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Haddish was arrested in Beverly Hills last Friday after leaving a show at the Laugh Factory.

Haddish was arrested after Beverly Hills police were contacted around 5:45 AM to report a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The driver was said to be slumped over the steering wheel and the car's engine was running.

The circumstances of Haddish's California DUI arrest closely mirrored the 2022 Georgia incident, in which Peachtree City police were contacted about a driver who had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Haddish was arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia in 2022.

Peachtree City police were given a description of the vehicle, which matched Haddish's car. When she was pulled over, officers said the vehicle smelled like marijuana. She was then arrested for driving under the influence.

Georgia prosecutors previously filed a motion requesting Haddish's career consequences from being used in her defense.

In their motion, prosecutors also asked that Haddish be subjected to weekly drug and alcohol tests.

Georgia prosecutors also asked that weekly drug and alcohol testing be included in bond modifications.

A judge has yet to rule on the motion.

As for the comedian, she's accused Georgia police of performing an "unlawful search" during her 2022 arrest and demanding certain evidence be concealed from trial.

In the motion filed by Haddish's attorney asked to conceal all "fruits" of the "unlawful seizure of [Haddish’s] person, Haddish’s blood test, and any statements Haddish is alleged to have made on the grounds that they were the fruit of the unlawful search and seizure."

Haddish's attorney further claims that Georgia police did not have "reasonable articulable suspicion to detain Ms. Haddish."

