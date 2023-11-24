Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Being Found Asleep Behind Wheel in Beverly Hills
Tiffany Haddish was taken into custody by LAPD after being found asleep behind the wheel in the middle of a street in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to law enforcement sources, Haddish was arrested early Friday morning. The Girls Trip star was found in her car in the middle of Beverly Drive.
A source said Haddish was “slumped over” the wheel while her vehicle was still running. TMZ obtained video from the scene that showed Haddish handcuffed and being guided by officers.
Insiders said the actress did not cause any issues and complied with instructions. Hours before her arrest, Haddish performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.
The comedy club had its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.
The latest arrest comes after Haddish was arrested for a DUI in January 2022. The actress was accused of falling asleep during the first arrest.
Officers found Haddish around 4 AM after someone called in a report of a driver who was asleep on the road. A police report showed officers believed Haddish smoked marijuana before getting into her car.
Haddish was released after a few hours behind bars. She paid a $1,666 bond. The comedian is scheduled to go to trial in the case in December.
The entertainer has yet to comment on the latest arrest.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Haddish is also facing a $1 million lawsuit brought by her ex-friend Trizah Morris.
Morris is the mother of the two adult children who sued Haddish and Aries Spears for child sex abuse.
In their lawsuit, Morris’ children said Haddish groomed them and had them appear in inappropriate skits as children.
The lawsuit was dismissed last year. However, earlier this year, Morris filed her own lawsuit accusing Haddish and Spears of defaming her during the court proceedings.
She claimed her reputation had been ruined after they labeled her an extortionist. Morris demanded Haddish and Spears pay damages for the reputational harm they allegedly caused.
Haddish demanded the case be moved to arbitration and not be fought in public court. The comedian claimed Morris had signed an agreement with her that said all disputes would be heard in arbitration.
Morris claimed the agreement was signed under duress and demanded Haddish be shut down.
Earlier this month, the judge sided with Haddish and moved the case to arbitration.