Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Friend Claims Deal She Signed With Comedian is Void, Wants $10 Million Lawsuit Fought in Public
Tiffany Haddish's ex-pal claimed the deal she signed with the comedian is void, according to sources who said she wants the $10 million lawsuit fought in public.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Haddish demanded the legal battle brought forth by her former friend Trizah Morris be fought in private court, arguing that she previously had her pal give her John Hancock on an agreement containing a confidentiality clause.
Morris sued her ex-friend Haddish and comedian Aries Spears in response to them portraying her as an extortionist who tried to extract money from the comedians. She wants them to publicly apologize for that portrayal and set the record straight.
Morris is a mother of two whose kids, referred to in the docs as Jane Doe and John Doe, sued Haddish and Spears over sexually inappropriate skits they appeared in as children.
Jane Doe alleged Haddish had her film a scene where she simulated oral sex with a sandwich, while her brother, John Doe, was used for a skit with Spears in which he played a pedophile's fantasy.
In a previous statement, Haddish's attorney said, "Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."
"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."
Last year, that lawsuit was dismissed, but the legal drama isn't over due to the extortion claims.
- Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Pal Aries Spears Backs Her in Fight With Actress’ Former Friend Over Extortion Allegations — One Year After Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit
- 'This Is Extortion!' Aries Spears Rages He's 'Not Guilty Of Anything' In Tiffany Haddish Child Sex Abuse Scandal
- Backlash Grows Against Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears After 'Disgusting' Skits, Sex Abuse Lawsuit
Sources told us that Morris did sign a deal with Haddish only to protect her children's identities.
"This is another attempt for Tiffany not to take responsibility or accountability," Morris also previously told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement, arguing that Haddish is "trying to muddy the water" and "she threatened, bullied, and intimidated my children that she would reveal their identities unless the case was closed with prejudice."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"My defamation suit is about the defamatory comments Tiffany and Aries made about me to deflect from them [allegedly] grooming and molesting my children," Morris said.
"To this day she has never addressed the harm she caused my children or even acknowledged that she did anything wrong."
"Tiffany and Aries should just do the right thing. They know they were not being extorted, they were being held accountable," Morris told us. "My name and reputation are important to me as I pride myself on being an upstanding member of society."