Tiffany Haddish's Ex-Friend Claims Deal She Signed With Comedian is Void, Wants $10 Million Lawsuit Fought in Public

Morris sued her ex-friend Haddish and comedian Aries Spears in response to them portraying her as an extortionist who tried to extract money from the comedians. She wants them to publicly apologize for that portrayal and set the record straight.

Morris is a mother of two whose kids, referred to in the docs as Jane Doe and John Doe, sued Haddish and Spears over sexually inappropriate skits they appeared in as children.

Jane Doe alleged Haddish had her film a scene where she simulated oral sex with a sandwich, while her brother, John Doe, was used for a skit with Spears in which he played a pedophile's fantasy.