Iman Shumpert Accuses Teyana Taylor Of Blabbing About Split Before He Demanded Their Full Names Be Used in Divorce Battle

Iman Shumpert blasted his estranged wife Teyana Taylor’s attempt to keep their divorce proceedings from the public — and argued she already spilled about their breakup in the press, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, earlier this year, Teyana filed a secret divorce against Iman after 7 years of marriage. The two share 2 daughters.

Teyana filed the petition in Georgia court using only their initials and not full names. In the complaint, the singer claimed Iman was an extremely jealous partner who was insecure about her success. She claimed that he would become annoyed when they attended events and cameramen only wanted her photo. Teyana claimed that the year Iman signed a $40 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he was still incredibly jealous of her career.

She said during their relationship Iman would send her manipulative messages and start a fight with her at any moment. Teyana said Iman had treated “her cruelly” and displayed “extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage."

The entertainer said she began to “to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage" as her husband "became more and more angry" about her career. Teyana said at one point Iman told her not to work but then later became upset when she didn’t make her own money. She said she tried to keep her family together but Iman was “extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards her.”

She said they broke up in 2021 but reconciled. The attempt didn’t work and Teyana filed for divorce in early 2023. The divorce became public after Iman asked the court to use their full names on the paperwork and not the initials like Teyana used.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NBA star said Teyana had spoken openly about their split in the press in September 2023. His motion read, “On or about Sunday, 9/17/23 the Petitioner announced on social media that she and the Respondent have been separated "for a while", with plans to divorce. She repeated the announcement to the LA Times newspaper, Vanity Fair magazine, and other sources of media.”

In addition, Iman argued if the divorce was finalized with initials, Teyana could file a second case down the road with their full names. A judge has yet to rule on Iman’s motion. The case is ongoing.