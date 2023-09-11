Iman Shumpert Accused of Cheating on Wife Teyana Taylor With Brunette Bombshell
Another cheating scandal? NBA free agent Iman Shumpert was accused of stepping out on his marriage to Teyana Taylor again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rumors began to swirl on Sunday when a brunette beauty shared a video in which she appeared to be wearing one of the 33-year-old athlete's chains. She continued to add fuel to the fire when she posted another video — and, this time, fans were convinced they could hear Shumpert's voice in the background.
The Neighborhood Talk did a deep dive, sharing a photo of a tall male, who appeared to be Shumpert, in the bathroom with a group of scantily-clad women. While the man wasn't touching the ladies in the snap, a guy surrounded by women wearing nothing but thongs isn't a good look for a married man.
Fans of the power couple immediately began slamming Shumpert — especially because this isn't the first time he's been accused of a cheating scandal.
"None of these men are loyal. Idk why y’all surprised," one person commented on the photo. "I blame the women. Everybody on the world knows he’s a married man," added another. Someone else suggested, "This was the set for a music video."
Others pointed out that the basketball player and his singer wife might not have the most conventional relationship despite being married for six years and sharing two daughters.
"Stop assuming on this one. They have a very eclectic marriage. So we don’t know if T already knew, she gave him a pass, if it was a trois and T stepped out when girlie recorded for clout, or they on a separation but that’s they business," posted one follower.
"Now them ppl might be in a open marriage … and that look like dancers it could have been a private stripper party .. we don’t know them ppl marriage dynamics lol," declared a second. "Chile, we don’t know the terms and conditions to their agreement/entanglement," added a third.
After letting the accusations make airwaves, the brunette bombshell who shared the first video spoke out to deny she was romantically involved with Shumpert.
The female, who goes by @ayy_mamiii_ on Instagram, came out swinging. She said she's signed onto Shumpert's record label — and working together is the extent of their relationship.
She stated the chain belonged to her and was not his, adding that each of his artists got the same ones.
"That's MY CHAIN," she wrote. "I'm not wearing his chain, we are just friends."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shumpert and Taylor's reps for comment. Last year, the singer defended her significant other after she was accused of overdosing to cope with her alleged "serial cheating" husband. Taylor denied using any drugs or that her husband had cheated.