Iman Shumpert Accused of Cheating on Wife Teyana Taylor With Brunette Bombshell

Another cheating scandal? NBA free agent Iman Shumpert was accused of stepping out on his marriage to Teyana Taylor again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rumors began to swirl on Sunday when a brunette beauty shared a video in which she appeared to be wearing one of the 33-year-old athlete's chains. She continued to add fuel to the fire when she posted another video — and, this time, fans were convinced they could hear Shumpert's voice in the background.