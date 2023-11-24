Freed: Olympic Runner Oscar Pistorius Granted Parole 10 Years After Killing Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole this week just ten years after he shot and killed his girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Pistorius, 37, shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14, 2013, the double-amputee Olympic runner was granted parole on Friday.
According to South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services, Pistorius will remain on parole until December 9, 2029.
“Mr. Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires,” the department said in a statement on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pistorius killed Steenkamp, 29, inside their South Africa home on February 14, 2013.
Pistorius claimed during his murder trial that he mistook Steenkamp for a “burglar.” He shot her four times through a bathroom door with a pistol that he kept near his bed.
The Olympic runner was convicted for his girlfriend’s murder in September 2014, and he was later sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2017.
Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, refused to attend Pistorius’ parole hearing on Friday. She said that she could not “face him again” and expressed doubt that Pistorius was “rehabilitated” in prison.
“I simply cannot muster the energy to face him again at this stage,” the late supermodel’s mother said in a statement. “[I’m] not convinced that Oscar has been rehabilitated.”
Pistorius’ parole being granted this week came shortly after Steenkamp’s father, Barry Steenkamp, passed away in September at 80 years old.
June Steenkamp said that her husband “left this world completely devastated” by their daughter’s murder and she called on Pistorius to “tell the full truth” about Reeva’s death.
“My dear Barry left this world utterly devastated by the thought that he had failed to protect his daughter,” she said. “The only hope he had left, was that Oscar would find it in himself to eventually tell the full truth.”
Although Pistorius was initially denied parole in March because he had not completed the minimum detention period required to be considered for parole, a Constitutional Court reportedly overruled that decision last month.
The Constitutional Court then ruled that Pistorius had already served half of his sentence by March 2023 – which meant he was eligible for parole – because his sentence was backdated to July 2016 instead of November 2017.
Pistorius was initially sentenced to five years in prison in 2015, but the South Africa Supreme Court extended his sentence to six years in July 2016.
The Supreme Court then doubled the Olympic runner-turned-murderer’s sentence to 13 years and five months in November 2017.