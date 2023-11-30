'Love & Hip Hop' Star Lyrica Anderson Demands Primary Custody of Son and Child Support From Ex A1 After Being Spotted With Rapper Desiigner

Love & Hip Hop star Lyrica Anderson is demanding primary custody of the son she shares with estranged husband A1 Bentley as well as child support from her ex, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

In newly filed court docs submitted on Tuesday, Anderson noted they are going through a divorce due to irreconcilable differences. The former couple got married in July 2016 and separated in February 2020. She filed to legally end their union in January 2022.