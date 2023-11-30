'Love & Hip Hop' Star Lyrica Anderson Demands Primary Custody of Son and Child Support From Ex A1 After Being Spotted With Rapper Desiigner
Love & Hip Hop star Lyrica Anderson is demanding primary custody of the son she shares with estranged husband A1 Bentley as well as child support from her ex, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
In newly filed court docs submitted on Tuesday, Anderson noted they are going through a divorce due to irreconcilable differences. The former couple got married in July 2016 and separated in February 2020. She filed to legally end their union in January 2022.
She has now demanded legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old Ocean and requested that her estranged spouse (real name: Floyd Bentley) be granted visitation.
Anderson also checked the box which stated that Bentley must have written permission from her or a court order to take their son outside of the state of California.
Fans watched their past relationship drama unfold on L&HH: Hollywood.
Back in 2018, she was accused of cheating on Bentley with Safaree Samuels, although a DNA test ultimately proved Bentley was the father of their son.
"Every time I gotta f---ing go work, I gotta damn near argue to go do that. Do you understand how much stress that is for a man?" the music producer said on a reunion episode.
Anderson responded, "That's 'cause you go cheat when you go work." She noted that "his job requires late hours, early mornings and coming home the next day."
The Faded to Sade singer has since sparked romance rumors with rapper Desiigner, sharing a cozy snap celebrating Thanksgiving alongside the Panda hitmaker.
In another recent Instagram Live, she teased their musical collaboration. "Me and Designer have a record that's out right now called Tonight," she told viewers. "It's Desiigner featuring Lyrica. That's my motherf------ babe."
While some fans are supportive, others have mentioned his recent legal drama.
In September, Desiigner (real name: Sidney Royel Selby III) was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and subjected to a $5,000 fine for masturbating on a commercial flight headed from Tokyo to Minneapolis on April 17.
"Regarding the issue of Mr. Selby registering as a sex offender, many news outlets have incorrectly stated that he is required to register as an absolute condition of his probation. They are wrong," his attorney, Ryan Garry, told PEOPLE in a statement.
"Since this was a federal misdemeanor, the sentencing judgment states that if the State of California or some other government entity requires that Mr. Selby must register as a sex offender, then he must," Garry continued.
"However, the parties in this case have come to the legal conclusion, after significant research and consultation with lawyers in California, that this misdemeanor conviction is not one that will cause Mr. Selby to have to register as a sex offender."