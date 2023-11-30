Bre Tiesi Suffered Miscarriage and Sustained 'Serious Injuries' After Car Accident: Lawsuit
Model Bre Tiesi shared in a new court filing that she suffered a devastating miscarriage in the wake of a 2021 car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Selling Sunset star filed a lawsuit against the other driver, claiming the woman "operated their vehicle negligently and carelessly, proximately causing property damage and personal injury."
Tiesi said she was rear-ended in July of that year and noted the crash took place on Burbank Blvd. near the Warner Bros. Studios lot.
Due to the impact, she claimed to have "sustained serious injuries and damages, including but not limited to physical injuries, loss of an unborn child, costs of past and future medical treatment of such injuries, pain and suffering, and other consequential damages," according to The Blast which first reported the news.
The father of her unborn child was not mentioned in the lawsuit.
Six months after the accident, it was announced that Tiesi was expecting a child with Nick Cannon. Their son, Legendary, arrived in June 2022.
Tiesi has repeatedly praised Cannon as a supportive co-parent in recent interviews. When asked about how he keeps up with such a large brood, she told PEOPLE, "That's his problem. Not me."
"I set up what I want him at. I just tell him my plans and he makes it. It's pretty simple," she shared.
- Bre Tiesi Defends Nick Cannon As A Father After His Ex LaNisha Cole Calls Out His ‘Fake IG Photo Op Love’
- Custody Battle: Mariah Carey Wants 'Primary Custody' Of Twins With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon After He Welcomed Baby #12
- ‘It’s Not Fake IG Photo Op Love’: Nick Cannon’s Ex Lanisha Cole Posts Cryptic Message After Actor Was Seen Hanging With His Two Other Exes
As for upcoming holiday plans with their son, Tiesi said, "We're gonna probably go to New York. We have a couple other things. So we're gonna go to Grinchness on Monday, which is gonna be really cute. So we have like a bunch of activities."
The Wild 'n Out host has welcomed 12 children with six women since 2011. Cannon shares kids with Tiesi, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, LaNisha Cole, and singer Mariah Carey.
Sources previously told RadarOnline.com that Carey was considering seeking primary custody of the former couple's twins.
"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider shared. "But she wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Tipsters later revealed that Carey apparently had a change of heart and scrapped her plan to obtain custody.