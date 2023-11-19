6 Baby Mamas! Here's All The Women Nick Cannon Shares Children With
Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon started his fatherhood journey with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. They tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011.
However, their relationship did not last long. They decided to split in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016.
Before their breakup, the 43-year-old Gigolo rapper told People that he wanted his twins to know that not every child is as fortunate as them.
"I want [them] to grow up helping others," Cannon said. "I was raised by my grandmother. We were low-income, but she was always taking in foster kids. She would help anyone, and it was a good lesson for me growing up."
Brittany Bell
Following Cannon's divorce from the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker, he confirmed that he and Brittany Bell welcomed their son, Golden, after dating on and off for years.
Cannon told Power 106 that he always wanted to have five kids when asked whether his third child, who was born in February 2017, was an accident.
"Just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue my family. I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual, and had the same views," he went on.
In December 2020, the pair welcomed their second child, Powerful Queen Cannon.
Although the Feelin' Freaky hitmaker went on to date and have children with other women, he announced the arrival of his third child with Bell and 10th overall in September 2022.
Abby De La Rosa
Cannon welcomed his second set of twins with Abby De La Rosa — Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir — on June 14, 2021. They expanded their family in November 2022 when their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, was born.
"Our connection was very freeing, and it was very fun and open. I took that exactly for what it is," De La Rosa said of her relationship with Cannon.
Alyssa Scott
Cannon's first child with Alyssa Scott was also born in the same month that he welcomed his twins with De La Rosa.
Zen, the musician's seventh child, died in December 2021 from a brain tumor. The loss led him to launch a foundation to help pediatric healthcare.
"Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily," he wrote on Instagram.
A year after Zen's death, Scott gave birth to their second child, Halo Marie.
Bre Tiesi
In June 2022, Bre Tiesi revealed to the Know For Sure podcast that she and Cannon had an on-again, off-again relationship for 10 years. They welcomed their bundle of joy, Legendary Love, in June 2022.
Amid his growing family, the Goal II: Living the Dream star opened up about the buzz surrounding him and his children and how people slammed him by calling him names.
"As everybody know, I got a lot of children, and I love them all sincerely," he said. "I'm not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me. It definitely affects me because I'm a human being."
LaNisha Cole
Cannon added another family member when LaNisha Cole conceived and gave birth to their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The parents have equal time with the baby.