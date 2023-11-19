6 Baby Mamas! Here's All The Women Nick Cannon Shares Children With

Nick Cannon started his fatherhood journey with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. They tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011.

However, their relationship did not last long. They decided to split in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016.

Before their breakup, the 43-year-old Gigolo rapper told People that he wanted his twins to know that not every child is as fortunate as them.

"I want [them] to grow up helping others," Cannon said. "I was raised by my grandmother. We were low-income, but she was always taking in foster kids. She would help anyone, and it was a good lesson for me growing up."