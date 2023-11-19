Your tip
HOT PHOTOS! Leonardo DiCaprio,Oprah & More attend 'Variety Women in Power' Event in LA, Eva Longoria & Helen Mirren at 'L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth' Celebration

hot photos radar online november pp
Source: getty;michael simon
By:

Nov. 19 2023, Published 2:52 a.m. ET

honoree fantasia barrino and oprah winfrey photo by jon kopaloff
Source: getty

On Thursday November 16th 2023 at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, Casamigos celebrated Variety Magazine’s “Power of Women” issue which honored Fantasia Barrino who was presented her award by Oprah Winfrey.

leonardo dicaprio and honoree lily gladstone photo by jon kopaloff
Source: getty

Leonardo Dicaprio presented his 'Killers of the Flower Moon' co-star Lily Gladstone as an honoree of Variety's 'Power of Women' Event ,where guests enjoyed an evening of awards, dinner and Casamigos cocktails on November 16th 2023 in Los Angeles.

eliana salazar christa stefanel dadiana de pena miguel guerra philippe newmann carolina lindo
Source: world red eye

Eliana Salazar, Cristha Castellanos, Dadiana de Peña, Miguel Guerra, Philippe Newmann, & Carolina Lindo at the VIP launch of “GALLERY” by SETA and Divino Seas .

huck eva longoria aja naomi king camila cabello andie macdowell and helen mirrenjpg
Source: michael simon

Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King, Camila Cabello, Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren attend the 18th annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration on November 16th 2023 in Los Angeles.

huck gunionjpg
Source: michael simon

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia James twinning in matching Gap CashSoft gray sweater outfits in Los Angeles on November 15th 2023.

huck brett brown
Source: grant paulli

“Love Is Blind” star Brett Brown fuels his workouts with Optimum Nutrition’s newest flavor available at GNC – Gold Standard 100% Whey Fruity Cereal.

huck richard sherman and ryan fitzpatrickjpg
Source: michael simon

Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick team up to surprise customers in one of Amazon’s 10,000+ electric delivery vans

