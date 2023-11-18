Vladimir Putin Forgets KGB Training During Recent Speech Fueling Rumors About Him Being an Alleged Body Double
A body language expert has raised eyebrows by adding fuel to the fiery rumors surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged death and replacement by a body double, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The claims have been circulating for the past two weeks despite constant denial from the Kremlin.
Conspiracies of a lookalike taking his place at the helm of power have been growing, with Russian Security Chief Nikolai Patrushev reportedly managing the supposed double.
However, the Kremlin has denied these allegations on multiple occasions, which is highly unusual for the secretive government.
Adding even more intrigue to the story, a recent video of Putin (or the alleged body double) giving a speech about bedbugs has left many questioning the validity of the conspiracy theory.
To shed some light on the situation, the Daily Star enlisted the help of body language expert Inbaal Honigman to analyze the video.
Honigman, who is also a celebrity psychic, was quick to point out several inconsistencies that suggest the man in the video may not be the real Putin.
- Putin's 'Total Idiot' Body Double Reprimanded for 'Two Hours' After Series of Embarrassing Mistakes: Report
- KGB Spy Close To Vladimir Putin Claims Russian Tyrant Is Using Body Doubles — And He Has Proof
- Vladimir Putin's Body Double Becomes Deathly Ill as Kremlin Officials Grapple with Rumors About Putin's Death: Report
According to Honigman, the video showed a different side of Putin compared to his usual demeanor. She observed that he appeared tense, with raised shoulders and a slightly tilted head. He constantly shifted in his seat indicated anxiety, while his facial expressions and hand gestures seemed more appropriate for a comedy performance.
Honigman highlighted a raised eyebrow, signaling sarcasm, and dismissive hand gestures to convey confidence and humor.
Furthermore, Honigman noted that Putin's body language appeared uneven and somewhat stressed. While the President typically exudes power and control, this particular video painted a different picture.
Surprisingly, he seemed to be reading from a prepared script, which was unexpected considering his usual mastery in front of crowds and cameras. As an ex-KGB officer, he was known for his ability to control his body language, making this video an anomaly.
Honigman concluded that the Putin in the video seemed "more fidgety" and "less focused" than the usual strong and commanding figure. She suggested that this could be further evidence supporting the theory of the Russian President's demise and replacement by a body double.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin's body double was allegedly reprimanded for over two hours after a series of embarrassing mistakes while posing as the Russian dictator.
“Over the weekend, the handlers of the double of the Russian President had a moralizing conversation with him, trying to explain how and in what circumstances it is necessary to behave and what can be said and what cannot be said,” one Moscow insider spilled this week.
“This event lasted more than two hours, after which the backup was connected via video link to Nikolai Patrushev,” the source continued. “The double immediately moved on to apologies and promises to continue to behave within the framework assigned to him by his curators, and to say, at meetings and events, only what was agreed upon in advance, without allowing amateur performances.”