Putin Exposed: New Probe Finds Russian Leader Was 'Just a Pen Pusher' for KGB and 'Not a Top Agent'
New evidence has emerged dispelling Vladimir Putin's claims of being a top KGB spy during his younger years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine approaches 16 months, German investigators who examined Putin's background found that his role as a KGB agent had been greatly exaggerated.
As it turns out, Putin was actually performing administrative tasks such as “sorting through travel applications for West German relatives” or “searching for potential informants among foreign students,” according to Daily Star.
Putin was also reportedly tasked with supporting East Germany's Stasi secret police, but the mission failed when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989.
Putin's alleged heroism and claims of conducting vital missions were first deemed false by Spiegel, a German news outlet.
The outlet also determined that witnesses familiar with Putin's other alleged KGB heroics could "not be trusted", and that there was nothing in the Stasi archives to suggest Putin was anything other than a "risk-averse pen pusher" for the now-defunct Soviet Union.
“According to one version, a single small man stood at the entrance to the nearby Stasi headquarters and watched the spectacle from a safe distance,” the German outlet said of one instance in 1989 when protestors attempted to storm the KGB headquarters.
“It cannot be proved the current Russian president was even there,” Spiegel added.
“Facts and fiction sometimes seem to blur,” the outlet said of their investigation into Putin’s KGB days. “Today's Russian president was probably not a top agent.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spiegel was not the first source to refute Putin’s claims that he was once a top agent for the KGB.
Jack Barsky, a former KGB spy and close colleague to Putin, claimed in July 2022 that Putin “was not a top agent” when they were young recruits joining the former Soviet Union’s top security agency nearly 50 years ago.
"Fundamentally, he was not a top agent,” Barsky explained shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine first launched in February 2022.
“There’s only one thing you need to know; he knows German pretty well, but where was he deployed?” Barsky continued. “In East Germany, not in West Germany, not in Austria, not in Switzerland, that’s where they sent the best, right?”