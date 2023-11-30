Karine Jean-Pierre Abruptly Ends White House Briefing Over Unruly Reporter

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby joined Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the briefing, during which they addressed President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço at the White House.

Kirby discussed the United States' interests in Africa, which President Biden hopes to advance through this meeting.

As the briefing progressed, Ateba interjected with a follow-up question, expressing his surprise at the lack of representation for African journalists. He stated, "It's so surprising you are receiving an African leader and you don't take a question from an African journalist."