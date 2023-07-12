White House Issues Stern Warning to Reporter: Stop Your Outbursts or You’ll Be Kicked Out!
Gadfly reporter Simon Ateba is growing dangerously close to having his entry pass revoked if he doesn't stop disrupting daily press briefings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The White House fired off a stern letter warning that he will face consequences if his unwarranted questions don't stop, citing six instances on four occasions since early December in which Ateba interrupted or talked over other reporters to get his inquiry in.
"The White House recognizes that members of the press often raise their voices or shout questions at press briefings or events," the letter stated. "Ordinarily such shouting stops when a reporter is called on for a question, and the briefing or event is able to continue. Continued interruptions are different; they prevent journalists from asking questions or administration officials and guests from responding."
Ateba, who was born in Cameroon and runs the website Today News Africa, made national headlines in December when he accused WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre of "discrimination" after they had a heated back-and-forth.
Jean-Pierre explained that she tried to answer his question and would be moving onto another as he interjected repeatedly before she walked out of the briefing in frustration.
Ateba believed his accent played a role. "Right now I'm the voice of Africa in the US. But I can confirm that the level of discrimination against me and against African journalists in the White House is astounding, disgraceful," he told Fox News during a follow-up interview.
In a first for President Biden's press office, the officials noted that if the journalist continues to disregard their requests, "even after you have been asked to stop by a White House employee, then your hard pass may be suspended or revoked, following notice and an opportunity to respond."
Ateba referenced the letter in a tweet posted on Tuesday, drawing attention to a recent article published by The Washington Post with a headline that said he was "making himself the story at the White House."
He alleged it was nothing more than a "hit piece meant to prevent me from renewing my hard pass," stating he got the letter from the White House afterwards.