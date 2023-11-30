Jeezy Accuses Ex Jeannie Mai of Acting as ‘Gatekeeper’ of Their Daughter, Asks Judge to Set Custody Schedule

Jeezy accused his estranged wife Jeannie Mai of acting as a “gatekeeper” when it comes to him exercising custody time with their daughter — and he’s asking a judge to step in to prevent further tension. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jeezy asked for a hearing to be set as part of the divorce he filed against Mai.

Source: mega

Jeezy filed for divorce on September 14 in Georgia court. He demanded joint physical and legal custody of their 1-year-old daughter Monaco. The rapper said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Mai has yet to respond to the divorce.

In his new motion, Jeezy said Mai “has been temporarily residing with the Child in the parties’ home in Los Angeles.” Jeezy said they agreed on an informal visitation schedule through the end of 2023 but he said it wasn’t working.

His lawyer wrote, “The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody.”

Source: mega

Jeezy said he doesn’t believe Mai is “acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm” his relationship with their child. However, he accused Mai of having “acted as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with the child as well as in regard to [Jeezy’s] parenting rights and as the Child’s father.”

Mai’s “interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child,” his motion read.

Source: mega

He said, “As such, it is necessary at this point to separate, structure and clearly define the parties’ temporary legal and physical custody rights and set a parenting time schedule consistent with the best interests of the Child.” Mai has yet to speak about the split.

A source close to Mai told Page Six,” The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit.” “Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down,” the insider added. The judge has yet to set a hearing date.