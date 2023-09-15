Jeezy Files for Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Demands Joint Custody of 1-year-old Daughter
Rapper Jeezy has hit his wife Jeannie Mai with divorce papers only days after she praised him on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents filed in Georgia, Jeezy said he was separated from Mai. He asked for joint custody of their daughter Monaco, who was born in January 2022.
Jeezy and Mai have been married since March 2021. The musician revealed in the filing that they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle, according to AJC.
Mai has not responded to the case.
The news comes days after the Mai praised her husband on Instagram.
She celebrated Jeezy’s new book hitting the New York Times bestsellers list. She shared a video of her with their daughter captioned, “Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist.”
She added, “This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”
Jeezy even left heart emojis in the comment section. The two did not show any signs of trouble in the months leading up to the divorce being filed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In June, Mai wrote about Jeezy, "Happiest Father’s Day to the man who protects us, provides for us."
Back in 2019, Mai finalized a divorce from her first husband Freddy Harteis. Per the deal, neither had to pay spousal support. Mai walked away with a home in Sherman Oaks, California. The pad was worth an estimated $1.2 million.