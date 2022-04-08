Goodbye! 'The Real' Co-Host Jeannie Mai Gave Press The Cold Shoulder Hours Before Show's Cancelation
Jeannie Mai was "late" so she avoided the press at an event on Thursday, just hours before The Real got officially canceled. Radar can exclusively reveal that Jeannie blew by reporters on the red carpet with her representative revealing the talk show co-host was being rushed inside for Thursday's American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert powered by Pandora.
The Go Red for Women concert's purpose is to bring awareness to heart disease in women, and while Jeannie has personal ties to the health issue, she chose not to speak to the majority of the press on the red carpet.
The now-unemployed star looked radiant in red, just months after welcoming her first child with her husband, Jeezy.
While her pleasant publicist apologized for rushing her through the press line, her excuse has raised a few eyebrows given what unfolded on Friday — especially since the performer of the night, Kelly Rowland, left the red carpet at least 20 minutes after Jeannie.
The television personality sweetly smiled while making her swift red carpet exit, only to stop at the end to chat with the official team of the event.
Jeannie also made sure to pose for pictures before heading into the Avalon in Hollywood for the show. Dressed in a hip-hugging red, strapless gown, she grabbed attention with her eye-catching garb.
Fast-forward to the next day, when revealed she no longer has a seat on the daily show because the network has officially pulled the plug.
It's unclear if she was trying to avoid answering questions about the rumors surrounding the show, but the timing is interesting.
Jeannie's co-host Loni Love revealed the news, claiming the pandemic is to blame.
"In the end, The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show. It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" Love shared in a statement on social media.
Jeannie also broke her silence in a cryptic post.
"No matter what the news u read… I’m so proud of me. Of everything I do. Whether on camera, on red carpets, or just home typing this in my sweats. I’m still that girl from the bay who got here!?!!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from last night's event.
"I am THANKFUL to experience this life God chose for me. Like magical moments that happened last night!!! I celebrated the lives of WOMEN who are learning and fighting every day to live heart healthy and strong to be the best moms, survivors, & fighters we can be. Love to the ladies who walked beside me to raise awareness to the #1 cause of death in women - heart disease," she added.