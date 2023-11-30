70-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Twins After IVF Treatment in Uganda

Namukwaya, a resident of the Ugandan capital of Kampala, delivered a baby boy and a baby girl via cesarean section at 12:04 p.m. local time on Wednesday, November 29.

Both the mother and the newborns are reported to be in good health.

The Women's Hospital International and Fertility Centre expressed their excitement over this unprecedented event in a post that read, "@WHIFCug Sets African Record! Celebrating our 20th anniversary, we've achieved the extraordinary — delivering twins to Africa's oldest mother aged 70! This a historic event."