Alexis Bellino in Talks for 'RHOC' Season 18, 'Not Sure' if She Wants to Return: Sources

Watch out, Bravo fans! RadarOnline.com is told by several sources that Bravo has approached Alexis Bellino to join The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 18, with a well-placed network insider revealing she has not been given a physical contract but has an important meeting about the decision tomorrow.

We're also told Bellino "doesn't know if she wants" to return, with an insider adding that she's weighing the pros and cons of coming back to the highly successful reality television show.