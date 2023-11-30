Alexis Bellino in Talks for 'RHOC' Season 18, 'Not Sure' if She Wants to Return: Sources
Watch out, Bravo fans! RadarOnline.com is told by several sources that Bravo has approached Alexis Bellino to join The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 18, with a well-placed network insider revealing she has not been given a physical contract but has an important meeting about the decision tomorrow.
We're also told Bellino "doesn't know if she wants" to return, with an insider adding that she's weighing the pros and cons of coming back to the highly successful reality television show.
One insider said RHOC is no walk in the park, particularly for those in front of the camera.
"It's hard. It's not an easy schedule," the source told us about the successful franchise.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Alexis' rep for comment. So far, no word back.
A Bravo insider shared that network executives already have their core cast — but not everyone is for sure returning. Taylor Armstrong revealed on Wednesday that she would not be back despite being a "friend of" for only one season.
Bellino's possible return would be laced with controversy as she's recently been linked to RHOC star Shannon Beador's ex, John Janssen. The rumor mill began to turn when Alexis and John were spotted getting close in a booth with pals at a Newport restaurant weeks ago. They were photographed on what appeared to be a date earlier this week.
Sources told us exclusively that Beador "would be furious" if Bellino and Janssen start dating — which would make for a juicy storyline for Season 18. While Bellino's rep tried to play her encounter with Janssen off by stating they were "quickly becoming friends," several Newport insiders revealed to RadarOnline.com that John is "interested" in Alexis and has been calling and texting her.
Fans were not just hoping for Bellino's comeback. Many viewers are begging that Bravo hands the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, a contract.
Bellino left RHOC after Season 8, right before Beador joined the cast. Gunvalson was on the hit show since the beginning but wasn't asked back after Season 15. After she won the first-ever 'Wifetime' Achievement Award at BravoCon this month, many thought she'd be a shoo-in.