Rapper Travis Scott Hit With Six-Figure Tax Lien
Rapper Travis Scott, 32, has been accused of owing over $100,000 in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Weeks after the Texas native was hit with a new lawsuit related to his 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers, Scott was slapped with a six-figure tax lien by the State of California.
According to The Blast, legal documents revealed that California's Franchise Tax Board filed a tax lien against Scott for alleged unpaid taxes in 2021 for $106, 968.18.
With the filing, the state of California warned the 32-year-old, whose net worth is over $80 million, that fees and interest would continue to accrue until the balance is paid off.
November 5 marked the second anniversary of the Astroworld disaster — and while the rapper may be enjoying recent success thanks to the release of his Utopia album, Scott still faces potential legal consequences for the deadly event.
As this outlet previously reported, new evidence was presented to a Texas grand jury, which will determine whether the Houston-born star will face criminal charges in June.
Scott, Live Nation, and Astroworld festival organizers have been accused of failing to protect the safety of thousands of attendees in multiple separate lawsuits.
During Scott's highly-anticipated hometown performance, the unruly crowd began to push closer to the stage. Chaos quickly unfolded as attendees began to collapse from the crowd's pressure, resulting in thousands being injured.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the cause of death listed for 10 Astroworld victims, which included a 9-year-old boy, was compressive asphyxiation.
While some victims' families have settled their lawsuits against Travis, Live Nation, and Astroworld organizers outside of court, others filed new ones against the rapper as recently as this month.
The latest lawsuit was filed by a company called Ceremony of Roses (CoR) against Scott and Live Nation, who they claim caused them to lose a substantial investment in the festival.
According to legal documents filed by CoR, the company accused Scott and Live Nation of "negligence and willful misconduct in connection with the Festival" that caused the company to "incur substantial financial harm."
The company stated its involvement in the deadly event was to provide "carnival-style games and amusements on the Festival grounds," which was done in a nod to Houston's former amusement park. When tragedy struck, the massive event was effectively shut down.