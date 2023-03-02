Travis Scott Caught In Heated Altercation Behind DJ Booth Minutes Before Alleged Assault, Video Reveals
Travis Scott lost his cool and appeared to shove an individual moments before reportedly punching a sound engineer in the face at a New York nightclub. A newly released video showcased an altercation that took place between the 30-year-old rapper and another man at the DJ booth inside Club Nebula just before 3 AM on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Another clip highlighted the damage Travis allegedly caused after the DJ booth spat.
In the first video, Travis was seen screaming, "back the f--- up" in someone's face before putting his hands on the individual and forcefully moving him out of the way. The Astroworld rapper was later seen almost charging at someone off-camera and screaming again.
Another clip obtained by TMZ showed the damage Travis allegedly caused to the venue's video boards following the reported altercation. As RadarOnline.com reported, the father of Kylie Jenner's children was accused of punching the sound engineer on the left side of the face and causing $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and video screen.
Police revealed that Travis left the scene before they arrived.
The alleged victim refused medical attention and showed no visible injuries. Travis was accused of assault and criminal mischief in the official police report; however, his attorney told RadarOnline.com that Scott is working with law enforcement and insists it was a complete misunderstanding.
“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing," Mitchell Schuster said in a statement to this outlet.
Insiders claimed that Travis got upset when the volume on his playlist was turned down while he was working the DJ booth. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the issue was "resolved in minutes," adding, "the show was great and never missed a beat."
The insider claimed this is nothing more than a "cash grab" that "will be resolved and all those with an agenda will be held accountable." We're told that Travis and his team are working with law enforcement "to resolve and get to the truth."