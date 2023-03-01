Travis Scott Accused Of Punching Man In Face, NYPD Wants Sit-Down With Kylie Jenner’s Ex

Travis Scott was named as a suspect in a police investigation over an alleged assault inside a New York nightclub, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to law enforcement sources, Scott (real name: Jacques Webster) was partying at the club Nebula on 41st street.

Around 3 AM, Scott and an unidentified 52-year-old man allegedly got into a verbal dispute that turned physical. The man said the rapper punched him in his face and caused $12k worth of damage to an audio speaker and a video screen. Sources said the victim did not have any visible injuries. He declined medical attention at the scene. The police said Kylie Jenner's ex fled the scene before officers arrived.

The police report is for an assault and criminal mischief. Hours before the situation, Scott hit the stage nearby performing with Don Toliver. The rapper is set to perform at Rolling Loud California this weekend. Scott’s rep has yet to release a statement on the matter.

Travis has been slowing reappearing in the public eye ever since his November 2021 Astroworld concert that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured from a massive crowd surge. On top of that, sources said Scott and Jenner recently ended their on-again, off-again romance.

Back in January, a source told People that Jenner is not with Scott “right now.” They added, "[Jenner] spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did,” the source continued. The insider said Jenner “flips out” anytime she hears a rumor that Scott cheated on her.

"There is a reason that they never got married," the insider told the outlet. "It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes." The two had dated since 2017 and share a 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a son born last year.