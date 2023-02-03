'Tasteless': Kylie Jenner SLAMMED After Throwing Kids Astroworld Birthday Party Following Travis Scott's Fatal Festival
Fans who have kept up with Kylie Jenner were outraged by the reality star's decision to throw her daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire, a joint "Astroworld" themed birthday bash. Critics called the party "tasteless" after the tragedy that took place at her on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott's music festival by the same name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In November 2021, Scott, 30, hosted the second installment of his music festival, Astroworld, in his hometown of Houston, Texas.
What began as a joyous, music-filled weekend turned tragic after an unruly crowd surged toward the stage, crushing and suffocating concertgoers in the process. In total, 10 lives were lost due to the chaotic event, with the youngest death being a 10-year-old boy.
The rapper denied responsibility. Less than two years after the concert's unfathomable loss of life occurred, Jenner, 25, was slammed for using the festival as a theme for her and Scott's kids' birthday party.
Most notable of the bash decor was the infamous tunnel that featured Scott's face, which was also a landmark of his fatal festival.
Fans and critics alike took to social media to bash the makeup mogul for her "tasteless" decision.
According to Page Six, one Twitter user attempted to convey their outrage in a constructive way and told The Kardashians star to find a new theme.
"Kylie, babe, we need to retire the “Stormiworld” theme for Stormi’s birthday. After the Astroworld tragedy, I think it’s time to find Stormi another birthday theme…," the user tweeted.
Others were blunter and considered the backlash non-negotiable.
"Wtf? Wheres the respect?" read another critic's take, while others called the theme "a bit scary."
Given the event's deadly outcome, Reddit users were flabbergasted that Jenner would continue to promote Astroworld, which was also the namesake of Scott's album.
"Isn’t this tasteless after the Astroworld tragedy … where children died," one Reddit post read.
Another called Jenner's decision "callous and tone deaf and oblivious," adding it made them "cancel-level mad."
Reactions to the controversial birthday theme — and ongoing lawsuits — served as a stark reminder that fans have not forgotten what took place.
Coming off the heels of backlash from a truly bizarre Paris Fashion Week outfit choice, Jenner dug her hole deeper as fans failed to make excuses for her behavior.
As this outlet reported, Jenner was slammed for her decision to wear a dress with the fake lion head, which many felt was a sick encouragement to poaching.
