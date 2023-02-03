'Tasteless': Kylie Jenner SLAMMED After Throwing Kids Astroworld Birthday Party Following Travis Scott's Fatal Festival

Fans who have kept up with Kylie Jenner were outraged by the reality star's decision to throw her daughter, Stormi, and son, Aire, a joint "Astroworld" themed birthday bash. Critics called the party "tasteless" after the tragedy that took place at her on-again, off-again beau Travis Scott's music festival by the same name, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In November 2021, Scott, 30, hosted the second installment of his music festival, Astroworld, in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

What began as a joyous, music-filled weekend turned tragic after an unruly crowd surged toward the stage, crushing and suffocating concertgoers in the process. In total, 10 lives were lost due to the chaotic event, with the youngest death being a 10-year-old boy.