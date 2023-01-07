Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Call It Quits, Remain Committed To Being 'Great Friends And Great Coparents': Source

"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," ET reported at the time. "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

Kylie and Travis's second child was born in February 2022. However, as Radar exclusively reported, they have been "struggling" with their relationship since welcoming their son.

"She loves him [Travis] but is sick of his commitment issues," the source explained. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."