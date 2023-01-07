Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Call It Quits, Remain Committed To Being 'Great Friends And Great Coparents': Source
It's over! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits.
"Kylie and Travis are off again," an insider dished in an interview published on Saturday, January 7. "They were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there."
"This has happened so many times before," the insider noted. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
Kylie, 25, and Travis, 31, first confirmed their whirlwind romance in 2017 after they were photographed holding hands at Coachella. The Kardashians star soon followed the Highest in the Room rapper on tour and the following year, they welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, who is now 4-years-old.
Although the duo took some time apart in 2019, over 2020 and 2021, rumors swirled that the coparents were working on their relationship again with the two later affirming in mid 2021 that not only were they back together, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder was pregnant again.
"The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn't fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," ET reported at the time. "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it. At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."
Kylie and Travis's second child was born in February 2022. However, as Radar exclusively reported, they have been "struggling" with their relationship since welcoming their son.
"She loves him [Travis] but is sick of his commitment issues," the source explained. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."
This comes only a few months after the goosebumps artist was slammed with cheating allegations by Instagram model Yung Sweetro, who accused him of cheating on Kylie "every single f---ing night."
Travis quickly shot down the rumors in an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, October 22.
"I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person," he wrote. "So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
It is unclear if the cheating rumors are linked to the couple's decision to part ways.