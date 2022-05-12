Travis Scott Sued By Woman Who Claims She Suffered A Miscarriage After Being Trampled During Astroworld Concert

She is also suing Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, ASM Global, Harris Co. Sports & Convention, and others who put together the festival.

Williamson said she was trampled and crushed during the crowd surge that night and originally filed a lawsuit strictly for her injuries, claiming she was struggling with "trouble breathing, chest pain, and left leg pain."

She submitted an amended complaint a month-and-a-half later, citing wrongful death and mentioning the injuries to her stomach, according to Rolling Stone.

Per Texas law, "a fetus that dies as a result of negligence can be the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit."