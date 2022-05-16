Kylie Jenner & Stormi Attend Billboard Music Awards For Travis Scott's First Major Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster showed up to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to support Travis Scott as he prepared to take the stage for his first major performance since the Astroworld tragedy.
The cosmetics mogul, 24, was seen walking their 4-year-old daughter into the star-studded event on Sunday at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena in a clip shared by E! News.
Kylie flaunted her figure in a form-fitting black and gray dress, opting for a chic up 'do and gold statement bracelets to go with her high-fashion look.
Stormi captured just as much attention during their brief red carpet appearance, smiling for the cameras as she showed off her cute off-the-shoulder dress and sneakers.
Tonight, Travis is slated to take the stage for his first major public performance since a crowd surge killed 10 people and injured thousands at his Astroworld Festival last November. In recent weeks, he has only appeared at small-scale events.
Diddy, who is serving as host for the highly anticipated show, said he made an effort to have Travis booked as a performer.
"I made a request. I made a demand. I said 'My brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy is hosting the show. I'm executive producing. He has to perform,' and NBC said 'yes.' It's going down. Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing. Let's go," Diddy shared via Instagram just one week before they all gathered for the soirée.
Travis previously spoke out about the Astroworld tragedy in a sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God, stating that he didn't know the magnitude of what was unfolding until later.
"You just don't know what's going on," the Goosebumps rapper said while discussing the initial video message he shared. "I can only go off of what I know but my true intentions of it were, really just trying to get the message across, but I really just wanted to get in touch with the fans, the families that were here."
When asked about what he would say to the people who lost loved ones, Travis said, "I'm always here, and I'm in this with you guys, and I love you and I'll always be there to help you heal through this."
He added, "They're grieving right now. And it's not just a right now thing. It's a forever thing."