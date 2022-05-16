Kylie Jenner & Stormi Attend Billboard Music Awards For Travis Scott's First Major Performance Since Astroworld Tragedy

"You just don't know what's going on," the Goosebumps rapper said while discussing the initial video message he shared. "I can only go off of what I know but my true intentions of it were, really just trying to get the message across, but I really just wanted to get in touch with the fans, the families that were here."

When asked about what he would say to the people who lost loved ones, Travis said, "I'm always here, and I'm in this with you guys, and I love you and I'll always be there to help you heal through this."

He added, "They're grieving right now. And it's not just a right now thing. It's a forever thing."