Food Network Chef Michael Chiarello Started Using Ozempic-Type Drug Prior to His Death: Police Report
Food Network chef Michael Chiarello allegedly started using an Ozempic-type drug prior to his sudden death at 61, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, his cause of death was an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock that spiraled into a heart attack. A newly obtained police report revealed what led up to his shock passing.
In the docs, police noted they spoke with his estranged wife, Eileen Gordon, as part of their investigation. "Eileen was not sure about the decedent's drug use because she and the decedent had been separated for several years," the report stated. "She said the decedent told her he was on a new weight loss drug called Ozempic or something similar."
Police noted that she was "concerned because she has a friend whose husband had an allergic type reaction to the medication." Gordon was unsure if the medication had anything to do with his death but wanted the Napa County Coroner's Office to be aware.
Later, authorities called his current partner, Kellie Martin, who was asked if he used any substances. Martin stated that she was unsure.
She was also questioned about him potentially taking Ozempic and informed the officer that he was on a similar medication called Tirzepatide (brand name: Mounjaro), which involved him taking injections once a week over the past three months. "As far as she knew, he hadn't taken the medication in the last two weeks," per the docs.
Ozempic and Mounjaro are FDA-approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, but the drug has also taken storm in Hollywood among those looking to lose weight.
In the docs, it was mentioned that Martin claimed the chef had been having issues sleeping and "had not eaten anything in quite some time" on the day he was admitted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, where he later died surrounded by friends and family.
The coroner in Napa County noted that cocaine use was another "significant condition" in the final findings on Chiarello's death on October 7.
While the stimulant drug was in his system, they were clear that his death was not the result of an overdose.
His autopsy report determined he also suffered from hypertension, heart disease, obesity, sleep apnea, and hypothyroidism.
"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," his family shared in a statement. "He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."