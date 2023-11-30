Food Network Chef Michael Chiarello Started Using Ozempic-Type Drug Prior to His Death: Police Report

Later, authorities called his current partner, Kellie Martin, who was asked if he used any substances. Martin stated that she was unsure.

She was also questioned about him potentially taking Ozempic and informed the officer that he was on a similar medication called Tirzepatide (brand name: Mounjaro), which involved him taking injections once a week over the past three months. "As far as she knew, he hadn't taken the medication in the last two weeks," per the docs.

Ozempic and Mounjaro are FDA-approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, but the drug has also taken storm in Hollywood among those looking to lose weight.