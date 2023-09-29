Shockingly Thin Sharon Osbourne Admits She Goes Days Without Food After 42-Pound Ozempic Weight Loss
Sharon Osbourne confessed that she often does three days without eating after unveiling her drastic 42-pound weight loss from Ozempic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former VH1 reality star has since stopped taking the controversial jab, which was intended for diabetes patients but has since gained popularity for weight loss as the active ingredient semaglutide does work to help those who take it shed extra pounds.
Sharon admitted she lost 28 pounds over four months, which she said came with nausea and an upset stomach, having recently told Piers Morgan that she didn't "actually want to go this thin, but it just happened. She also said she expects to gain it back.
This week, Sharon shed light on her eating habits during a chat about Doomsday prepping on The Osbournes Podcast.
The former X Factor judge and her children Kelly and Jack were conversing with guest star Jason Kennedy about how all hell would break loose if people didn't have access to food.
"If you have something that someone wants, they'll kill you for it. You know how far away we are as a society from complete and utter breakdowns? Nine meals," Jack reasoned. "When you break it down, you are nine meals away from complete and utter breakdown. That's three days of breakfast, lunch and dinner."
"They go three days without eating, they will murder each other, their neighbors, everything," he continued.
"God, I do that every week. At least three days without eating," Sharon chimed in, to which Kennedy added, "That's called intermittent fasting."
Just last year, insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she should "slow down" due to other health-related issues.
Sharon made headlines again this week for being candid about her 42-pound weight loss while cautioning to "keep this stuff away from younger people" who will go to town while trying to reach their fitness goals.
The host of The Talk UK said that she doesn't want to get any thinner, claiming "it's just enough" during her interview alongside Jack, Kelly, and husband Ozzy on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "Ozzy's having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan — Nancy," Sharon admitted to viewers. "He calls me 'Nancy Reagan' all the time."
Sharon wasn't afraid to keep it real about the side-effects she experienced. "You don't throw up physically but you have got that feeling," she said. "I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't eat."
"That's why I say you have to keep this stuff away from younger people," she continued. "They will go berserk on it and it's not right."