Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Appears Frail During Cane-Assisted Outing In LA Days After Wife Sharon Was Rushed To Hospital

Throughout Ozzy's health concerns and journey to stardom, Sharon has been his rock and an unwavering support.

After she suffered her own medical emergency while filming a paranormal show with their son in California in mid-December, the toll of the health scare showed up in Ozzy's demeanor.

In new photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ozzy wore a long tartan sports coat, black shirt and pants, and sneakers for comfort.

Ozzy required assistance with his shopping cart and had a helper nearby who pushed his groceries through the store.

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath singer said in 2019 that moving and walking had become difficult after he had suffered a fall, which caused aggravation in his neck from a previous 2003 bike accident that required "life-altering surgery."

A few years later, the rocker was spotted walking with a caretaker and now, more recently, a cane to get around.