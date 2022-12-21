Your tip
Ozzy Osbourne, 74, Appears Frail During Cane-Assisted Outing In LA Days After Wife Sharon Was Rushed To Hospital

Dec. 21 2022

Ozzy Osbourne was spotted out in Los Angeles this week, looking frail as he used a walking stick for stability while strolling through a local grocery store. The rare sighting came just days after his wife, Sharon, was hospitalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Prince of Darkness has suffered a fair share of medical issues as of late, in addition to being diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Throughout Ozzy's health concerns and journey to stardom, Sharon has been his rock and an unwavering support.

After she suffered her own medical emergency while filming a paranormal show with their son in California in mid-December, the toll of the health scare showed up in Ozzy's demeanor.

In new photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ozzy wore a long tartan sports coat, black shirt and pants, and sneakers for comfort.

Ozzy required assistance with his shopping cart and had a helper nearby who pushed his groceries through the store.

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath singer said in 2019 that moving and walking had become difficult after he had suffered a fall, which caused aggravation in his neck from a previous 2003 bike accident that required "life-altering surgery."

A few years later, the rocker was spotted walking with a caretaker and now, more recently, a cane to get around.

While the former VH1 star has made a return to the stage since he revealed his medical ailments and Parkinson's disease, the iconic performer had a solemn demeanor about him when he was photographed this week in L.A.

Luckily, his wife Sharon took to Instagram shortly after Ozzy hit up the grocery store to let fans know she was on the mend.

His longtime love posted a festive snap of the couple's dog posing in front of a Christmas tree, revealing she was "back home and doing great."

The Osbournes alum added a sweet heartfelt message to worried fans, writing, "thank you for all the love."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," Jack Osbourne wrote after the incident.

