Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles
Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
Despite his weakened state, Osborne appeared determined to move and remain optimistic on his road to recovery. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, he was spotted laughing and joking with his aide while moving around.
Back in 2003, Ozzy suffered a quad injury due to a biking accident. However, the injury was exacerbated by a fall in 2019, the same year that the rocker received a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
A total of 15 screws were placed in the Crazy Train singer’s back, which has led to further issues affecting his range of motion.
“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” Ozzy told Classic Rock magazine in May about the operation. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”
Regardless of his limited mobility, Ozzy took the stage earlier this week for his first U.S. performance in four years. The rocker returned to his roots for the halftime show at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills game, where his wife Sharon Osbourne cheered him on.
Parkinson’s is a debilitating and incurable disease that causes muscle stiffness and loss of movement.
Recently, Sharon admitted that her “heart breaks” for her husband as she has watches the toll that the disease has taken on his body.
“I just think of my husband, and like you, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man,” Sharon said in an ITV interview this week. “Suddenly, your life just stops - life as you knew it.”
“When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him, I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse,” the devoted rocker’s wife continued. “When I look at him and he doesn't know, I'm like crying.”
The health challenges have certainly taken a hit on the Prince of Darkness’ body but not his spirit as he looks determined to continue his career. He's also venturing into new businesses, recently announcing his new line of makeup and body art in the wake of his ongoing health concerns.