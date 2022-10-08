Blast Off! Tom Cruise Could Film A Scene In SPACE For Upcoming Movie

Tom Cruise could be taking a trip to outer space to film a scene for an upcoming movie outside of the International Space Station (ISS), RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nThe Top Gun actor could become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the ISS for a new flick. Universal Studios offered more information, teasing the potential out-of-this-world stunt.According to Universal chairwoman Donna Langley, who spoke to the BBC about the upcoming film’s stellar production plans, “We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.” \n\nLangley added, “Hopefully, he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station.”\n\nWhile the upcoming Universal flick has the potential for Cruise to make history, his character’s role is unlike previous notable roles that have earned him a place in Hollywood’s history. \n\n“He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth,” Langley explained about Cruise’s character in the film.The idea for the film dates back two years to 2020 when Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA joined the project. \n\nA familiar face to Cruise, director Doug Liman, who previously worked with the actor on The Edge of Tomorrow, will be directing Tom’s ticket-to-space movie. \n\n“No matter what the movie is, he’s like, I’m getting to go make a movie. That enthusiasm! He has made god knows how many movies, and he hasn’t lost that enthusiasm,” Liman told Deadline in 2020 when speaking of Cruise’s dedication to his work. \n\nThe 60-year-old actor is certainly no stranger to performing outrageous stunts and has been known to take his character roles to new heights, infamously at the expense of staff and stunt performers involved in the film’s productions.As recently as December 2021, Cruise reinforced critics who called him out for his actions against the crew on the set of Mission Impossible: 7, when the actor doubled down on his berating remarks. \n\nWith the upcoming film’s outrageous stunt coupled with Cruise’s reputation — especially concerning high-stakes projects — it can be assumed tensions on set will be high, anticipating another meltdown should plans go array. \n\nIf that is the case, just as it has been in the past, many Hollywood alums — including friends of Cruise — are reportedly doubtful that the actor would apologize or own up to any future wrongdoing, continuing a pattern of deflecting responsibility for his actions.