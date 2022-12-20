Sharon Osbourne Looks Happy & Healthy In First Public Sighting Since Mysterious Medical Emergency
Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in great spirits just days after she was rushed to the hospital following a mysterious health scare, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 70-year-old former Talk host was filming an episode of a paranormal TV show Night of Terror at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California on Friday when she suffered an unknown medical emergency.
Following the on-set “medical call,” Osbourne was quickly transported to the Santa Paula Hospital where she remained for nearly 24 hours.
Although it is still not clear what exactly befell the former X Factor judge, she took to social media on Monday to confirm she was released from the hospital and back home in Hancock Park.
“Back home and doing great!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her dog and Christmas tree. “Thank you for all the [love].”
Osbourne was also spotted for the first time on Monday following her health scare.
According to photos obtained by Page Six, the Osbourne matriarch appeared to be in great health and happy to be out and about and released from the hospital.
Sharon’s son, Jack Osbourne, was reportedly filming alongside his mother on Friday when she suffered the “non-life threatening” medical episode.
The 37-year-old also took to social media to provide an update regarding his mother’s recovery, although he also chose not to clarify exactly what happened.
“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday.
“As to what happened to my mum – I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Friday’s mysterious medical episode was just the latest health scare to befall Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family.
In May, Sharon was forced to receive an IV drop after she caught Covid-19 from her husband, 74-year-old Ozzy Osbourne.
Weeks later, the celebrity couple’s daughter, Aimée, narrowly escaped a deadly fire after her Hollywood recording studio went up in flames. One person lost their life in the tragic incident, although Aimée and her producer escaped mostly unscathed.