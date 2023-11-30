Your tip
Biden's Camp Slams Donald Trump for His Recent 'Overt' Attacks on Democracy and Free Press

Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 30 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

In a recent rant on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump launched an aggressive attack on MSNBC, threatening to make the news network pay for their alleged biased coverage.

The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign wasted no time in responding, accusing Trump of attempting to undermine democracy and, more specifically, the First Amendment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

The Biden-Harris campaign criticized Donald Trump for attacking the 'free press.'

Trump's unhinged post claimed that MSNBC uses government-approved airwaves and engages in constant attacks on him and the Republican Party for election interference.

He also targeted Brian Roberts, who he falsely claimed is the Chairman and CEO of MSNBC. These accusations drew widespread criticism, but it was the threat aspect that sparked the most concern.

"Our so-called 'government' should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Much more to come, watch!"

The Biden-Harris campaign swiftly issued a statement, expressing their dismay at Trump's demands to punish the free press.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's claimed that MSNBC uses government-approved airwave

According to Mediaite, Ammar Moussa, the campaign spokesman, emphasized the importance of free and independent media in a democratic society. Moussa highlighted Trump's disregard for the country's ideals and his willingness to turn the government into a personal weapon against his perceived enemies.

Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are currently the likely Democratic nominees for 2024.

Moussa wrote, "Donald Trump suggesting locking up and punishing journalists for keeping the electorate informed flies in the face of everything our country stands for."

"Though we may sometimes disagree with our friends in the media on the nature of specific coverage, we can be honest and direct while also respecting the critical role the free press plays in our democracy," she continued. "Donald Trump has such little respect for our country's ideals that he'd turn the government into his personal retribution force to go after his enemies."

"Last year's midterms made clear the American people will not accept these kinds of overt and existential attacks on our democracy."

Source: Radar

When approached for comment, the White House referred to a previous statement regarding Trump's promise to investigate Comcast.

"President Biden swore an oath to uphold our Constitution and protect American Democracy. Freedom of the press is a fundamental Constitutional right," White House senior communications adviser Andrew Bates said at that time.

"To abuse presidential power and violate the Constitutional rights of reporters would be an outrageous attack on our democracy and the rule of law," he continued. "Presidents must always defend Americans' freedoms – never trample on them for selfish, small, and dangerous political purposes."

