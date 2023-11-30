Biden's Camp Slams Donald Trump for His Recent 'Overt' Attacks on Democracy and Free Press

Trump's unhinged post claimed that MSNBC uses government-approved airwaves and engages in constant attacks on him and the Republican Party for election interference.

He also targeted Brian Roberts, who he falsely claimed is the Chairman and CEO of MSNBC. These accusations drew widespread criticism, but it was the threat aspect that sparked the most concern.

"Our so-called 'government' should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Much more to come, watch!"

The Biden-Harris campaign swiftly issued a statement, expressing their dismay at Trump's demands to punish the free press.