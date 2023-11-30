Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler Facing 'Very Serious' Sexual Assault Allegations: Report

In a political bombshell that has sent shockwaves across the state of Florida, the Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a sexual battery allegation against Christian Ziegler, the Florida GOP Chair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This allegation, which emerged from Ziegler's home state, has the potential to significantly impact the political landscape of Florida, a state famously associated with the two GOP primary frontrunners, former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis.