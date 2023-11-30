Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler Facing 'Very Serious' Sexual Assault Allegations: Report
In a political bombshell that has sent shockwaves across the state of Florida, the Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a sexual battery allegation against Christian Ziegler, the Florida GOP Chair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This allegation, which emerged from Ziegler's home state, has the potential to significantly impact the political landscape of Florida, a state famously associated with the two GOP primary frontrunners, former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Sarasota Police Department recently released a pair of heavily redacted reports in response to a request for documents from USA TODAY.
These reports, provided by an officer who responded to the initial complaint and a detective, contain limited information regarding the alleged incident.
According to a detective's report, an individual reported being "sexually battered" at a home in Sarasota on October 2nd. While the reports mention a "sexual assault allegation" and a "sexual assault complaint," no further details are provided.
These allegations have had far-reaching implications due to the prominence of the chairman and his wife, Bridget Ziegler.
Over the years, the couple has emerged as one of the most prominent political couples in Florida. Christian, a former Sarasota County Commissioner and the current GOP State Committeeman for Sarasota County, assumed the role of the Florida GOP Chair in February after years of grassroots activism within the GOP. Meanwhile, Bridget, a member of the Sarasota County School Board and the founder of Moms for Liberty has played a vital role in implementing Governor DeSantis' education agenda.
The Republican Party of Sarasota County, where the Zieglers have been actively involved for many years, issued a statement expressing their shock and "disappointment" regarding the allegations against the couple.
The statement read, "The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators."
As this investigation unfolds, more information is likely to emerge, shedding further light on the situation.
The timing of these allegations against Christian Ziegler could not be worse for the Florida GOP. As the party begins preparations for the 2024 election, this scandal threatens to plunge the party into turmoil.