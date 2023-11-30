King Charles III and Kate Middleton 'Considering' Taking Legal Action After Being Outed as Alleged Royals Who Had Issues With Archie's Skin Color
King Charles III appeared to brush off Piers Morgan's ruthless outing, naming him and Kate Middleton as the royals who allegedly had "troubling" questions about Prince Harry and his biracial beauty Meghan Markle's firstborn son Archie's skin color, but he might get the last laugh. Sources claim the royal family is "considering" taking legal action after their names were allegedly published in Omid Scobie's tell-all, which accidentally labeled them as the perpetrators in the Dutch copies of the book, which Morgan spilled on his controversial TV show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the names of the royals who allegedly had issues with Archie's skin tone — which Harry and Meghan first addressed during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — were supposed to be redacted in the final copies of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, but somehow, the uncensored versions found their way onto Dutch bookshelves.
While the publisher scrambled to undo the damage, Morgan ensured the world knew which royal family members allegedly had the hurtful inquiries about Harry and Meghan's baby.
It's being reported that King Charles and his family are "considering all options," which allegedly includes taking legal action, sources told Daily Mail on Thursday. The search for whoever leaked the names to Scobie is underway, with a senior Palace source claiming it's "vanishingly unlikely" that the "nasty and deliberate attack" came from the royal household.
Insiders are watching Harry and Meghan closely to see what they do next.
The senior Palace source suggested that the Sussexes should seek an injunction, demanding the book's Dutch versions, which allegedly name King Charles III and Kate be pulled from shelves immediately. The insider believes that would prove that the couple is serious about building bridges with the royal family.
But Royal expert Phil Dampier believes the damage has already been done.
- Guess Who: Piers Morgan Exposes Names of Royals Who Allegedly Questioned Archie’s Skin Color
- Meghan Markle Accused TWO Royals of Discussing Her and Prince Harry's Son's Skin Color, New Book Claims
- Meghan Markle Named And Shamed The Royal Who She Says Questioned Archie's Skin Tone In Letter To King Charles
"They will be scratching their heads at Buckingham Palace and wondering what the best thing to do about this," he told Daily Mail.
"The fact these names have been out on the internet in this global world we live in, you can find out the names is farcical and therefore I can understand why Piers has done this. But whether it was a wise thing to do only time will tell."
He insisted, "I don't believe for one moment that either of the two people have been named are racists."
Mark Stephens, a leading lawyer in the U.K., told Newsweek that Harry and Meghan should sue Scobie for a privacy breach.
"He's let the cat out of the bag and they can also get the injunction against the world—and it could be the great rapprochement," he told the outlet, adding, "You're mainly looking to prevent him or anyone else from repeating information that should have never seen the light of day."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Stephens said the Sussexes' next move will speak volumes.
"The way that Harry and Meghan demonstrate that they didn't want to see this in the public domain is by getting an injunction against the person who's breached their confidence," he urged.
"The moral imperative is that they must—given their widely known concerns about privacy and seeing another member of the family suffer as well as themselves suffer from an invasion of privacy—they would want to do everything they could to prevent it going further."
King Charles avoided the topic when he landed in Dubai on Thursday to give a speech about climate change. When asked how he was by Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he replied, "I'm all right very much, just about."
He followed his coy answer up by adding, "Having had a rather ancient birthday recently recovering from the shock of that" — a reference to turning 75 earlier this month.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the royal family's communication team and the Sussexes for comment.