King Charles III and Kate Middleton 'Considering' Taking Legal Action After Being Outed as Alleged Royals Who Had Issues With Archie's Skin Color

As RadarOnline.com reported, the names of the royals who allegedly had issues with Archie's skin tone — which Harry and Meghan first addressed during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — were supposed to be redacted in the final copies of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, but somehow, the uncensored versions found their way onto Dutch bookshelves.

While the publisher scrambled to undo the damage, Morgan ensured the world knew which royal family members allegedly had the hurtful inquiries about Harry and Meghan's baby.