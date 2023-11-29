New Royal Family Biography Pulled From Bookshelves After Author Names 'Racist' Royal Who 'Questioned' Prince Archie's Skin Color

A new bombshell biography about the royal family was pulled from bookshelves this week after the author identified the royal who allegedly questioned the color of Prince Archie’s skin, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come the same day that Omid Scobie’s new biography – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival – was officially released, the book’s U.S. publishing house said that it received a request to halt sales in Holland on Tuesday.