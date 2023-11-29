New Royal Family Biography Pulled From Bookshelves After Author Names 'Racist' Royal Who 'Questioned' Prince Archie's Skin Color
A new bombshell biography about the royal family was pulled from bookshelves this week after the author identified the royal who allegedly questioned the color of Prince Archie’s skin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come the same day that Omid Scobie’s new biography – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival – was officially released, the book’s U.S. publishing house said that it received a request to halt sales in Holland on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Xanders Publishers confirmed that it “received a request” to “put the title on hold.”
The spokesperson also noted that they couldn’t “talk about the details” regarding why the sales hold was requested.
“I can’t talk about the details,” a rep for Xanders Publishers told the Daily Mail on Tuesday.
“We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done,” the spokesperson continued. “We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be.”
But according to Daily Mail, the Dutch edition of Endgame was pulled from bookshelves this week because Scobie named the royal who allegedly expressed “concern” about the color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son’s skin before his birth in May 2019.
Sources who read the Dutch edition of Endgame suggested that King Charles, who was then still Prince Charles, was the one who allegedly questioned Archie’s skin color shortly before the young prince’s birth four years ago.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan first alleged that a senior royal family member questioned “how dark” Archie’s skin would be during their infamous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
The royal family came under fire after Harry and Meghan’s shocking allegation, and many viewers who watched the interview dubbed the royal family “racist.”
According to Meghan, there were “several” conversations at Buckingham Palace about Archie’s skin color – specifically because Prince Harry’s wife is biracial.
Prince Harry also claimed that the alleged questions about his children’s skin color came “right at the beginning” of his relationship with Meghan. The pair started dating in July 2016.
“That was right at the beginning, when she wasn’t going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting, because there was not enough money to pay for her, all this sort of stuff,” Harry told Winfrey in 2021.
The Duke of Sussex discussed the matter once again earlier this year, and he insisted that the alleged questions about his children’s skin color did not make the royal family “racist.”
“There’s a difference between racism and unconscious bias,” Harry said in January.
Harry and Meghan also refused to name the senior royal family member who made the alleged remarks about their son’s skin color.