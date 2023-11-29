Home > Exclusives > RHOA Exclusive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Score Small Win in Fight to Save $6 Million Georgia Mansion From Foreclosure Source: mega By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 29 2023, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann will have extra time to try and unload their Georgia pad before the bank sells it at a foreclosure auction. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality stars reached a deal with Truist Bank as part of the lawsuit they brought.

As we previously reported, last month, Kim and Kroy filed a complaint for injunction and a temporary restraining order against Truist. They explained they are the owners of a 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Kim and Kroy, who are in the middle of a divorce, recently put the home on the market for $6 million. The couple said the only asset of value they own is the property. They said Truist Bank recently initiated a “nonjudicial foreclosure proceeding” against the home.

Truist scheduled a foreclosure auction to take place on November 7, 2023. The reality stars pleaded with the court to postpone the auction to allow them find to find a buyer for their pad. In a newly filed document, Kim and Kroy explained they reached a deal with Truist to push the deadline for Truist to respond to the case.

The deal said Truist has until January 11, 2024 before they are required to respond to the case. The agreement allows Kim and Kroy extra time to sell their home before a foreclosure auction can be rescheduled. As we first reported, in the legal paperwork, Kim claimed they would suffer, “immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.”

The Bravo star wrote an emotional declaration in the case. She said, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to mv family.”

She added, “Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”

Kim said they “strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.” “Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless,” she said.