Guess Who: Piers Morgan Exposes Names of Royals Who Allegedly Questioned Archie’s Skin Color

Source: MEGA

The book is being pulled from shelves after Dutch versions mistakenly identified the names.

By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 8:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Omid Scobie's book be damned. As publishers of Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival scramble to correct the aftermath of mistakenly identifying the names of the two royals who allegedly had concerns about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn child, Archie, Piers Morgan spilled the beans for everyone on live television.

Source: MEGA

He told the world on Wednesday's episode of 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'

On Wednesday's episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the controversial television host shocked the world when he revealed that Markle's father-in-law, King Charles III, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, were reportedly the royal family members who had "troubling" questions about Archie's skin tone.

Morgan insisted the public had the right to know since the top-secret information was already privy to Dutch readers after the error was overlooked and published in their version of Scobie's book.

The tell-all covers the British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The book was not supposed to identify the family members with the controversial question due to libel laws, but the Dutch version was published with the names.

Source: MEGA

The Dutch version was accidentally published with the names of the royal members.

According to Morgan, it was King Charles and Kate.

“Frankly, if Dutch people wondering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you — the British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family — you’re entitled to know, too," the British star told his viewers.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kensington Palace and Harry and Markle's rep for comment.

MORE ON:
Piers Morgan
As this outlet reported, the royal biography was pulled from bookshelves immediately after the mistake was uncovered. The book’s U.S. publishing house revealed that it received a request to halt sales in Holland on Tuesday — but the damage was already done.

“I can’t talk about the details,” a spokesperson for the publishing house stated.

“We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done. We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be.”

Source: MEGA

Scobie was supposed to censor the names in the final version, which was to read, “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted].”

Harry and Markle first made the jaw-dropping claims in their 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey but never mentioned who allegedly asked the question. King Charles' youngest son refused to elaborate on the topic when pushed by the TV legend.

“That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward,” he responded. “I was a bit shocked.”

