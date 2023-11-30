'Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner Refused to Take Ex to High School Reunion Over 10-Lb. Weight Gain, She Claims
A woman who was romantically involved with Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner revealed her shock to find out he was looking for love on a dating show, detailing what led up to their split before his debut on ABC.
Carolyn requested not to be named to protect her privacy in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can report, explaining her experience with Turner, 72, did not line up with the image he projected to viewers on television.
She alleged that he once criticized her for gaining weight and refused to take her to his high school reunion due to her figure.
Carolyn, who is 14 years his junior, told The Hollywood Reporter that she and Turner were in a three-year relationship and they started seeing each other just weeks after his wife's death. They dated for 10 months, and then lived together for nearly two years.
The woman said it was triggering to see him using similar lines on bachelorettes that he had used to sweep her off her feet.
She showed the outlet a text from September 2017 that read, "Damn, I go to bed at night thinking of you and wake up in the morning thinking of you."
They were first strictly platonic after becoming friends at the mental health community in Davenport, but she got a call from Turner after his late wife's passing and explained their relationship evolved from there.
"The idea that I'd go out with a recent widower just mortifies me," Carolyn said in hindsight. "I just really didn't see it. Until I went back and looked at my text messages, I never realized Gerry's texts had turned hot and heavy so relatively soon."
Carolyn said she fell head-over-heels for Turner as they grew closer and before she moved in with him, he promised her elderly mother that he wanted her hand in marriage one day.
She said he later displayed a less flattering side of himself when she was packing for his high school reunion taking place in October 2019.
"I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that," Carolyn claimed he said, noting she put on 10 pounds from stress but clarified she was far from frumpy.
She explained it was the catalyst to their breakup, alleging that he requested she be out of the lake house by January 2020. He apparently volunteered to cover the cost of her U-Haul under the condition she paid the vendor.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.
Turner has since become a prominent reality star as the first-ever "Golden Bachelor."
The finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.