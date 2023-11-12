Kris Jenner Has Her Eyes Set on 'The Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner: Report
Scheming Kris Jenner is reportedly stalking The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, but sources claimed she isn't looking for love, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Apparently Jenner, 68, isn't on the hunt for a rose but rather a business opportunity.
"Kris is all about business," a source squealed to the National Enquirer. The famous reality momager is allegedly looking to expander her clientele beyond her immediate family.
"She doesn't want to date Gerry but rather represent him as his manager," the insider explained while noting the business savvy "Kris is convinced he could have a big career."
Although the two are said to be communicating, the newest star of the hit Bachelor franchise is reportedly not a publicity hound like a lot of other reality stars.
"Unlike Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian, he has no interest in releasing a sex tape to extend his 15 minutes of a fame," a snarky source told the outlet.
Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J famously made a sex tape while they were dating in 2004 and the singer has long been accused of being behind it's pop culture-shifting release in 2007.
Fast forward 16 years to this September and the singer's One Wish appeared to be clearing his name once and for all.
Ray J took to social media to accuse Jenner of being the mastermind of her daughter's sex tape leak — and claimed he had legal documents to prove it.
The Sexy Can I hitmaker appeared to reach a breaking point after the momager appeared on The Late Show with James Corden on September 8 and took a lie detector test. During the segment, Jenner denied having any involvement in the tape's release.
Two days later, Ray J called out his ex-girlfriend's family and branded them "devils and con artists."
The singer continued his condemnation of Jenner and her reality brood by claiming the family treated him in a "inhumane" and "racist" manner for over a decade.
After he exposed John Grogan, who issued Jenner's lie detector test, as the "polygraph parasite," he also took aim at the network for airing the segment.
"Everybody is getting sued bc 4 defamation!!" Ray J warned. "You thought Kim and Kris stories was true so you ran the story!! Facts are its [sic] completely false — I can't wait to show you the truth!!"
"I'm gonna show you Kim's signature on the contract, I'm gonna show you all our emails," the singer said later. "Whether I show it now or I show it in court, they can't run from the truth."