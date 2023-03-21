Kris Jenner NOT Poaching Khloé's Ex Tristan Thompson To Save Family's Struggling Reality Show
Kris Jenner is not trying to bring Khloé Kardashian's cheating ex Tristan Thompson back to The Kardashians to help spike sagging ratings despite reports, RadarOnline.com can report.
Insiders claimed the 67-year-old momager was so desperate to revive the family's struggling Hulu reality show that she had poached Tristan to help the ratings tailspin — a move that would have driven her daughter berserk.
However, sources close to Kris tell RadarOnline.com that's not true at all.
A source said Kris was "pouring on the charm" to reel in 38-year-old Khloé's ex.
"She's sugarcoating the deal with promises of money and perks," squealed the insider. "It's the same tactic she took with Scott Disick and Kanye West even after they betrayed her daughters over and over."
While the source said Kris was "willing to turn the other cheek when it comes to Tristan's repeated infidelities as long as he can bring in viewers," we're told that's false — even though she poured praise on Tristan when she wished him a happy 32nd birthday on March 13.
"It has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle and a son," raved Kris on Instagram. "We love you very much."
The news comes amid rumors Tristan and Khloé have reconciled, but the NBA star made headlines when he was spotted embracing a mystery woman outside of an appliance store on Kardashian turf in Calabasas over the weekend.
Khloé and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship has been full of drama and endless cheating scandals, including a paternity scandal. The reconciliation speculation continued when the reality star joined her ex in Canada after his mother died in January.
RadarOnline.com was told that Khloé flew with Tristan to comfort him in his time of need — but they haven't rekindled their broken romance.
"She is only comforting him as they do with anyone they know that's going through a difficult time," an insider revealed. "He is the father of her two children and she will always be supportive of him."
Weeks later, Tristan purchased a $12.5 million near Khloé and their two children — True, 4, and their 7-month-old son.