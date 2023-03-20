Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson Spotted Hugging Mystery Blonde After Sparking Reconciliation Rumors With Khloé Kardashian
Serial cheater Tristan Thompson was seen embracing a mystery woman on the heels of rumors he may have reconciled with his ex Khloé Kardashian. The 32-year-old basketball pro — who shares two of his four children with Khloé — was photographed with an unidentified female outside of an appliance store on Kardashian turf in Calabasas ahead of the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tristan dressed down for the outing, wearing a brown tracksuit, a white t-shirt, and a pair of sneakers. The athlete's run to Universal Appliance and Kitchen Center on Friday wasn't too out of the ordinary as he recently purchased a $12.5 million mansion near Khloé's home— but fans were shocked to see him with a random female, given his track record.
Not only did Tristan go shopping with the mystery woman, but he was also spotted hugging her in the parking lot. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair embraced for several seconds near a black SUV after spending time in the appliance store.
The blonde looked comfortable around Tristan. She was seen smiling and locked in conversation with him while sporting a gray sweatshirt and matching sweats.
Days before Tristan's latest outing, the NBA player's scorned ex gave him a loving shout-out for his birthday, sparking rumors he and Khloé could be rebuilding their romance.
Posting several photos of Tristan with their daughter, True, 4, and new son, who they welcomed via surrogate in August 2022, Khloé called her cheating ex "the best father, brother & uncle."
"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them," The Kardashians star, 38, continued. "All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation."
Khloé and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship has been full of drama and endless cheating scandals.
He famously cheated on Khloé when she was pregnant with their daughter. After she took him back, he hooked up with her sister Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.
That wasn't his dirtiest cheating scandal though.
Khloé took his back again, only to be faced with the ultimate betrayal after discovering her surrogate was pregnant with their second child. Tristan had been locked in a paternity scandal after secretly getting Maralee Nichols pregnant behind Khloé's back.
Nichols gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2021. Tristan and Khloé's son was born months later.