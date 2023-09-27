Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling, Banned from NBA Over Racist Tape, Fighting Kardashian Family Friend Over Alleged Fall at His Property
Ex-Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was banned from the NBA for life in 2014 after he was caught making racist remarks, is fighting Kardashian family friend Lisa Gastineau’s attempts to drag him into a lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sterling has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to step in and help him.
In the suit, Gastineau claimed that on April 10, 2021, her neighbor was moving out of the building. She said her neighbor hired movers who put down protective carpet, floor covering, and tape in the common area hallway to assist with the move — and to prevent the floor from being damaged.
Gastineau claimed Sterling and the building were aware of the tape and approved of its use— despite her claim it created an unsafe and dangerous condition.
The Kardashian family friend claimed she tripped on the tape and sustained serious injuries to her body, “which resulted in substantial medical care and treatment.”
Gastineau demanded unspecified damages for the “extreme and severe mental suffering” she has had to deal with.
- ‘I Will No Longer Sit Back’: ‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Fires Off Cease And Desist To Ex-Bravo Star Dana Wilkey Over Madame Accusations
- 'He's Not Getting Away With It': E. Jean Carroll's Lawyer Addresses Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall Remarks
- Watch Caitlyn Jenner's Face As Kendall's Ex Blake Griffin Slams Her ‘Daddy Issues’
Beverly Hills Properties filed a separate lawsuit accusing Gastineau of owing rent.
Now, in a newly filed motion, Sterling’s lawyer argued he should not be named as a personal defendant in Gastineau’s lawsuit.
He said the building where the alleged fall occurred is owned by Shelly, as trustee of the Sterling Family Trust, and managed by Beverly Hills Properties. The lawyer said those defendants have already appeared and answered in the case.
However, Sterling’s lawyer argued that the ex-Clippers owner should be removed from the case. He said Gastineau refused to drop Sterling despite being notified of the information. Sterling’s lawyer said he plans to seek sanctions against Gastineau.
A judge has yet to rule.
Back in 2015, Shelly divorced Donald after his mistress leaked a tape of him making racist comments about black people.
Donald was kicked out of the NBA and Shelly ended up selling the team for $2 billion. They have continued to two remain in business together.