Kardashian Family Friend Lisa Gastineau Sues Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling After Allegedly Injuring Herself at a Building He Owns

Lisa Gastineau, a close friend to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, has dragged ex-Clippers owner Donald Sterling to court accusing him and his wife Shelly of negligence, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gastineau, mother to Kim Kardashian’s close friend Brittny Gastineau, is suing Donald, Shelly, their real estate company, Beverly Hills Properties, and her neighbor Sofia Char.

Gastineau said she was a resident at a luxury condo building on Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles. The building is owned by Donald and Shelly’s company, Beverly Hills Properties. In the lawsuit, Gastineau said she lived on the 10th floor. On April 10, 2021, she said her neighbor was moving out of the building.

She said the neighbor hired movers to assist with emptying her unit. Gastineau said the defendants placed protective carpet or floor covering and/or tape on portions of the 10th common area hallway of floor to prevent the floor from being damaged, dirtied and/or stained during the move. Gastineau said Donald and Shelly were aware of the move and the protective tape being used. Gastineau said the tape created an unsafe and dangerous condition.

Gastineau said she “tripped on the” protective tape when walking on the floor. The socialite said that she tripped and lost her balance on the portion of tape which led to her falling and sustain serious injuries to her body, “which resulted in substantial medical care and treatment.”

Gastineau said she will continue to suffer from pain and distress. In the future. The lawsuit accused the neighbor and Beverly Hills Properties, as well as Donald and Shelly, of being negligent. Gastineau has demanded unspecified damages for the “extreme and severe mental suffering” she has endured.

The defendants have yet to respond to the lawsuit. Earlier this week, Beverly Hills Properties filed a separate lawsuit accusing Gastineau of owing rent. Back in 2015, Shelly divorced Donald after his mistress leaked a tape of him making racist comments about black people. Donald was kicked out of the NBA and Shelly ended up selling the team for $2 billion. The two remain in business together.