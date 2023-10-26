Kris Jenner’s Ex-Security Guard Drops $3 Million Lawsuit Accusing Kim K’s Mom of Groping His Crotch, Exposing Herself
A former Kardashian/Jenner family security guard has dropped his bombshell lawsuit against Kris Jenner over alleged sexual harassment.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Marc McWilliams has informed the court he is dismissing all claims in his case.
The move comes months after McWilliams and Jenner agreed to take the case to arbitration and out of the public eye. Earlier this year, the security guard told the court they had a scheduled arbitration hearing for December 2023.
All signs point to Jenner hashing out a deal with the ex-employee before the arbitration date.
As we previously reported, McWilliams sued Jenner for $3 million in 2020. In his complaint, he said he worked for the reality star family for several months in 2017.
His lawsuit added Kourtney Kardashian as a defendant but she was later dropped.
McWilliams said that during his employment Kris would constantly touch him. He detailed how she liked to rub his neck and shoulders without his consent.
The employee described one alleged incident where Jenner groped his crotch by placing her hand on his pants.
Another time, he claimed Jenner exposed herself to him at her mansion. He said the situation was toxic and accused Kris of often hurling “racist” and homophobic comments when he was around.
McWilliams said he complained to his bosses about the situation at a third-party security company. However, he said he was fired soon after raising his issues.
His lawsuit accused Jenner and the security company of conspiring together to have him terminated.
Jenner denied all allegations of sexual harassment. Her lawyer said, “Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future.”
The attorney added, "The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim."
At the time, Jenner’s attorney claimed, “It is outrageous that anyone can sue anyone in America and believe there is no recourse when pursuing fictional and meritless claims. When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."
No lawsuit has been brought against McWilliams as of yet.