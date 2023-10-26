Kris Jenner’s Ex-Security Guard Drops $3 Million Lawsuit Accusing Kim K’s Mom of Groping His Crotch, Exposing Herself

The move comes months after McWilliams and Jenner agreed to take the case to arbitration and out of the public eye. Earlier this year, the security guard told the court they had a scheduled arbitration hearing for December 2023.

All signs point to Jenner hashing out a deal with the ex-employee before the arbitration date.

As we previously reported, McWilliams sued Jenner for $3 million in 2020. In his complaint, he said he worked for the reality star family for several months in 2017.