Kanye West & Ray J REUNITE On Red Carpet As Both Men Confront Kim Kardashian & Momager Kris Jenner
Kanye West and Ray J came together this week after both celebrities called out Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday night Kanye, 45, and Ray J, 41, met on the red carpet alongside Candance Owens for the premiere of her new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.
Although the Donda rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum seemed to keep their distance from one another, the two appeared friendly as they posed for pictures together Owens, Kid Rock and Jason and Brittany Aldean.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is the first time Kanye and Ray J have been together after they met earlier this year so the rapper-turned-fashion designer could retrieve an alleged second sex tape featuring Ray J and Kim.
According to Kanye, he met Ray J in an airport in January to retrieve the alleged tape before turning around and personally delivering it to Kim.
“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself,” Ye said at the time, although Kim as denied a second sex tape ever existed. “Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 AM in the morning."
More recently, Kanye and Ray J joined forces to call out both Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner, over their “mastermind” tactics in manipulating both men.
"Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” Jenner seemingly texted Kim after Kanye went on an Instagram rant. “I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”
Shortly after Kanye leaked the messages online, Ray J stepped in to drag Jenner over their sordid past together.
"What about my mom, Kris?” Ray J commented. “You telling people false stories about me, making the Black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything [for] your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh — you don't think all mothers get stressed?"
"Or you special huh? I know it's old and I don't care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kanye and Ray J’s reunion on Wednesday night also came as both men are under intense scrutiny – Kanye for going on a wild and anti-Semitic rant and Ray J for posting cryptic and suicidal thoughts to social media.